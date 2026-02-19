Shocking Betrayal: Police Impersonation and Crime in Gurugram Hotel

In a deeply disturbing incident in Gurugram, police have registered an FIR against two men accused of gang-raping a widow. According to reports, the main suspect posed as a Haryana Police inspector, promising the woman a job to lure her into his trap.

The widow, a 25-year-old resident of Delhi, met the primary suspect, identified as Satish Kumar, while traveling on a bus. Satish allegedly claimed that his wife was a judge, and he could secure her a cooking job with the police for a fee. Such claims proved to be part of a nefarious plan.

On July 29, Satish allegedly called the woman to Gurugram under the pretext of needing documentation. In a shocking turn of events, she was drugged and assaulted by Satish and his accomplice, Lambu Khan, in a hotel room. The police investigation is ongoing, raising questions about the safety of vulnerable individuals in such predatory circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)