Cong turned global event into an arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics: PM Modi on protest at AI Summit.
PTI | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong turned global event into an arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics: PM Modi on protest at AI Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI Summit
- PM Modi
- Congress
- protest
- politics
- dirty politics
- technology
- global event
- AI
- Prime Minister
ALSO READ
Rethinking Retail: Human Resource Technology's Impact Beyond the Hype
From Stadium to Statesmanship: Lessons Politics Can Learn from Sports
Pratikur Rahaman's Defection: A Game-Changer for West Bengal Politics?
Vaiko Unveils Potential Alliance Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics
Congress Legacy: Beyond Wealth and Politics