Left Menu

Cong turned global event into an arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics: PM Modi on protest at AI Summit.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:39 IST
Cong turned global event into an arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics: PM Modi on protest at AI Summit.
  • Country:
  • India

Cong turned global event into an arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics: PM Modi on protest at AI Summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clearing the Oceans: Mumbai's Battle Against Plastic Pollution

Clearing the Oceans: Mumbai's Battle Against Plastic Pollution

 India
2
Indian-Origin Players Shine at the T20 World Cup

Indian-Origin Players Shine at the T20 World Cup

 India
3
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

 India
4
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026