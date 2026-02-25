At the invitation of my dear friend Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be on visit to Israel from Feb 25 to Feb 26: Modi in his departure statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:45 IST
