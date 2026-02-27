Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu flies in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:22 IST
President Droupadi Murmu flies in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu flies in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's U-turn: Google Maps Gets Green Light

South Korea's U-turn: Google Maps Gets Green Light

 Global
2
EC has issued training module for judicial officers deployed in SIR exercise: West Bengal govt tells SC.

EC has issued training module for judicial officers deployed in SIR exercise...

 India
3
SIR in West Bengal: We can't hear like this, there has to be an end to it, says CJI.

SIR in West Bengal: We can't hear like this, there has to be an end to it, s...

 India
4
Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Tripathi commissions anti-submarine craft INS Anjadip at Chennai Port.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Tripathi commissions anti-submarine craft INS ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026