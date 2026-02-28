Left Menu

Witnesses say blast strikes downtown in Tehran, Iran's capital, as thick smoke is seen rising in sky, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Middle East Flight Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions

Middle East Flight Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions

Supreme Court Pushes for Reform in Coast Guard Retirement Policies

Supreme Court Pushes for Reform in Coast Guard Retirement Policies

Trump claims Iran has continued to develop its nuclear programme and plans to develop missiles to reach US, reports AP.

Trump claims Iran has continued to develop its nuclear programme and plans t...

Trump appeals to the Iranian people to 'take over your government - it will be yours to take,' reports AP.

Trump appeals to the Iranian people to 'take over your government - it will ...

