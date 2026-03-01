Infrastructure upgrades have been done in Pondicherry University, says PM Modi in Puducherry.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Infrastructure upgrades have been done in Pondicherry University, says PM Modi in Puducherry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Navigating AI in Education: Striking a Balance
Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building
Empowering Educators: Transforming Society Through Quality Education
DoSEL and Odisha Co-Host National Workshop on UDISE+ to Strengthen Data-Driven Educational Governance
Pentagon Halts Ivy League Education for Officers