PM Modi strives for TN's development, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at Madurai rally; slams DMK over alleged corruption.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi strives for TN's development, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at Madurai rally; slams DMK over alleged corruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- AIADMK
- Palaniswami
- Madurai
- rally
- development
- corruption
- DMK
- politics
ALSO READ
Madurai: PM Modi lists allegations against DMK regime over corruption, alleges scams including sand mining, cash for transfer, jobs.
'When it comes to honesty in politics, Kamaraj set example for whole country, DMK example of exact opposite', says PM Modi in Madurai.
At Madurai NDA rally, PM Modi praises Dr Ambedkar for giving Constitution to nation which assures strong democracy.
'Unknowingly they have given me a badge of honour,' says PM Modi in Madurai over DMK criticism that they are not afraid of him.
'Recently, I heard that someone from DMK said they do not fear me or my father,' says PM Modi in Madurai.