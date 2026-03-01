Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Development in Himachal Pradesh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the foundation for two indoor stadiums and an industrial training institute in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The projects, funded under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, aim to improve community infrastructure in minority areas. Rijiju stressed the need for better connectivity and information dissemination of government schemes.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a significant step towards enhancing infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh by laying the foundation for two indoor stadiums and an industrial training institute in Chamba district. The projects, backed by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, are intended to foster community development in minority-concentrated areas.

During his visit, Rijiju highlighted the necessity of engaging with hill communities to better understand and address their needs. He criticized past politicians for treating such regions as mere leisure destinations and reiterated the Modi government's commitment to reaching remote areas through ministerial visits.

Rijiju also emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about central government schemes and vowed to address the connectivity issues in Dalhousie. The minister listened to the Pangi Welfare Association's calls for the construction of the Chahani Tunnel, promising to advocate for better access to Chamba during winters.

