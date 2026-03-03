India, with its strong economy, has become a beacon of hope for the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 2nd webinar on Budget.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:23 IST
India, with its strong economy, has become a beacon of hope for the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 2nd webinar on Budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China's Balancing Act: Navigating Economic Growth and Technological Advancement
Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth
India's GDP Surge: New Base Year Signals Robust Economic Growth
India's Economic Growth: Navigating Slowdowns and Strategic Reforms
India's Robust Economic Growth Surges Ahead: Revised Data Indicates Positive Momentum