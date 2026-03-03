Left Menu

Defence ministry inks Rs 5,083 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:23 IST
Defence ministry inks Rs 5,083 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence ministry inks Rs 5,083 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

 Germany
2
Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

 India
3
China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

 Global
4
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026