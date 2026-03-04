As Iran moves to pick new supreme leader, Israeli defence minister says whoever it is will be 'a target for elimination,' reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:18 IST
As Iran moves to pick new supreme leader, Israeli defence minister says whoever it is will be 'a target for elimination,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
World Cup 2026: Geopolitics and Challenges Shape the Tournament's Path
Escalating Conflict: A New Phase in the US-Iran-Israel Tensions
Karnataka Appeals for Repatriation Amid Dubai Stranding Post Iran-Israel Tensions
The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in the US, AP reports, citing AAA.
At least 6 people died in building collapse in South Africa, AP reports, quoting emergency services.