Our govt has elevated Madurai airport to international status: PM Modi in Tiruchi NDA rally.
PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Our govt has elevated Madurai airport to international status: PM Modi in Tiruchi NDA rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madurai
- airport
- international
- PM Modi
- Tiruchi
- NDA
- rally
- growth
- tourism
- connectivity
ALSO READ
Farmers of Cauvery delta form the backbone of Tamil Nadu's food security: PM Modi in Tiruchi.
Emerging Markets Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions
'When jobs are sold for money, dreams of middle class and poor are destroyed,' says PM Modi in Tiruchi.
'Ministers may change, MLAs may change, but power remains only with one dynasty,' PM Modi attacks DMK regime in Tiruchi at NDA rally.
PM Modi attacks DMK at Tiruchi NDA rally, says 'today same scientific graft model is used to make TN an ATM for one family.'