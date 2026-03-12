Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai gets bomb threat amid ongoing budget session: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai gets bomb threat amid ongoing budget session: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam Police Crackdown on Fuel Shortage Rumors
Assassination Attempt on Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah: Investigation Underway
Bomb Scare Shakes Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan During Budget Session
US launches new trade investigation on foreign support for manufacturers after Supreme Court ruled against prior tariffs, reports AP.
South Korea Navigates US Trade Investigation