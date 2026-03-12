Iran's top leader says 'we will obtain compensation' from the enemy or 'we will destroy its assets to the same extent', reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:08 IST
Iran's top leader says 'we will obtain compensation' from the enemy or 'we will destroy its assets to the same extent', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yoga Unites the World at Uttarakhand's International Festival
Global Celebration of Yoga: Marking the International Day at 100 Iconic Locations
Market Turbulence as Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Pulsar International's AI-Led IoT Expansion in Agriculture
Maintaining Peace Amidst International Conflicts: Local Authorities Speak Out