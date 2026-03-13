Lok Sabha approves second batch of supplementary demands for grants seeking nod to spend additional Rs 2.01 lakh crore in FY26.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:08 IST
Lok Sabha approves second batch of supplementary demands for grants seeking nod to spend additional Rs 2.01 lakh crore in FY26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fiscal deficit will be within Revised Estimates for FY26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union Bank Projections Indicate Slower Inflation for FY26
Empowering Haryana's Farmers: NABARD's New Development Initiatives
IMF-Pakistan Talks: Progress Amid Economic Challenges
Chile's Economic Challenges: Navigating Turbulence in a Tumultuous Global Market