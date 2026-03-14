There is no government in Punjab, says Shah in attack on AAP dispensation over law and order.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
There is no government in Punjab, says Shah in attack on AAP dispensation over law and order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Punjab
- Shah
- AAP
- government
- law and order
- criticism
- politics
- administration
- governance
- public safety
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