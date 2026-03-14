Shah questions AAP govt over non-fulfilment of poll promises like buying crops at MSP and raising old age pension.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Shah questions AAP govt over non-fulfilment of poll promises like buying crops at MSP and raising old age pension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Shah
- AAP
- political promises
- MSP
- crops
- old age pension
- elections
- government
- promises
- accountability
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