Despite all tactics, TMC govt could not stop people from attending this rally: Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:39 IST
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Despite all tactics, TMC govt could not stop people from attending this rally: Modi in Kolkata.
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