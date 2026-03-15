Bengal govt to clear DA arrears of its employees from March this year: CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal govt to clear DA arrears of its employees from March this year: CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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