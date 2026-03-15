CPI announces 25 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls; four incumbent ministers in fray.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:56 IST
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CPI announces 25 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls; four incumbent ministers in fray.
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