Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' wins Oscar for best picture, reports AP.
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:10 IST
Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' wins Oscar for best picture, reports AP.
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