Kim Yo Jong criticises Japan's Tomahawk missile test, KCNA reports
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong has condemned Japan's recent Tomahawk missile test, warning of new military measures in response to what Pyongyang perceives as a threat.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, criticised in a statement Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.
Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan's threat, Kim added.
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