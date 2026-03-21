PM Modi speaks to Iranian President; conveys Eid and Nowruz greetings.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:13 IST
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PM Modi speaks to Iranian President; conveys Eid and Nowruz greetings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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