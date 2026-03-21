New Leadership in Ladakh: Saxena's Meeting with President Murmu

In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu engaged in discussions with Vinai Kumar Saxena, the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President's office made the announcement public by sharing a photograph of the meeting on the social media platform X. The post emphasized the importance of this transition for Ladakh's administration.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, who previously held the position of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, has now taken on his new role in Ladakh, marking an important administrative change for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)