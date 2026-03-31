BJP vs Congress: Clash Over Sabarimala and Community Politics

BJP president Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of consistently favoring a particular community for his own benefit. Nabin's remarks came during the release of the BJP's manifesto, in the lead-up to the Assembly elections slated for April 9. The comments were made a day after Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the Sabarimala gold loss during his recent visit to Palakkad.

Nabin alleged that the people of Kerala were well aware of Gandhi's 'appeasement politics' and his bias toward specific communities. Highlighting the contrast, he pointed out Gandhi's silence when Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, supposedly slighted the Hindu community.

This political friction arises as Gandhi accuses Modi of remaining silent on the Sabarimala issue to protect the ruling LDF interests. Gandhi further charged that Modi's lack of concern about religion or temples demonstrates an alleged alliance between the BJP and the Left.

(With inputs from agencies.)