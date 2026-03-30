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UN says 3 peacekeepers killed in southern Lebanon in 24 hours, reports AP.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:15 IST
UN says 3 peacekeepers killed in southern Lebanon in 24 hours, reports AP.

UN says 3 peacekeepers killed in southern Lebanon in 24 hours, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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