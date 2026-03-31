India is capable of facing any crisis; Cong trying to instigate people to queue up at fuel pumps and spread disorder: PM Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
India is capable of facing any crisis; Cong trying to instigate people to queue up at fuel pumps and spread disorder: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
- Modi
- Congress
- crisis
- fuel
- politics
- government
- stability
- unrest
- opposition
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