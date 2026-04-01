Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 195.50 per 19-kg cylinder; no change in domestic household cooking gas rates.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:54 IST
Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 195.50 per 19-kg cylinder; no change in domestic household cooking gas rates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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