Golf-Clark laments 'flat' atmosphere with US Open win within reach

Wyndham Clark holds a six-stroke lead at the U.S. Open, but a confluence of other sports events has drawn attention away from the tournament at Shinnecock Hills.

Reuters | Wyndham Clark Will Hope For A Livelier Crowd As He Bids For A Second Us Open Win At Shinnecock Hills On Sunday | Updated: 21-06-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 07:34 IST
Golf-Clark laments 'flat' atmosphere with US Open win within reach
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  • United States

Wyndham Clark will hope ​for a livelier crowd as he bids ​for a second U.S. Open win ‌at Shinnecock ​Hills on Sunday, with a six-stroke lead giving him a clear path to the trophy and, he hopes, fans' affections.

A confluence of headline-grabbing ‌sports events this week has taken some of the spotlight from Southampton, a ritzy beach town east of New York City. Massive crowds gathered in downtown Manhattan to celebrate the Knicks' NBA title at a tickertape ‌parade on Thursday, while on Friday soccer World Cup co-hosts the United States were playing against ‌Australia.

U.S. Open organisers even put the U.S. match against the Socceroos on one of two big screens in the media centre to let reporters keep one eye on the beautiful game. "It was kind of unfortunate that we're finishing in the dark ⁠and people ​weren't really out there ⁠because there were some obviously key, big moments, and it did kind of get a little flat," said Clark, who ⁠carded an even-par 70 on Saturday and was seven under through 54 holes.

"Hopefully tomorrow there's a bunch of fans ​and stuff, but for me, it's still really important, and I still felt the moment. It's ⁠just maybe unfortunate that there weren't all the people there." The 2023 champion conceded this week that his reputation had taken ⁠a ​hit among fans after a locker room incident at the event last year.

A later tee time on Saturday did not help matters much, as he squinted into the dying light during the final ⁠stages of the third round. "Sometimes it made it tough to stay really focused because it seemed like ⁠everyone was leaving, and ⁠it was like the tournament was over, and I had to keep myself really focused and in the present," said Clark.

"Hopefully there's people there tomorrow ‌and it's a ‌great atmosphere."

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