Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

US President Donald Trump stated that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool's water may need to be drained for repairs following alleged vandalism, which he claims included the use of corrosive chemicals.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 07:10 IST
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. ​President Donald Trump said on Saturday ‌that ​much of the water at the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington "probably" has to be drained for repairs following what ‌he called "vandalism" of the site. "We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as ‌quickly as possible," Trump wrote in a post on the social media website Truth ‌Social. Several alleged vandals have been arrested, according to Trump.

"Many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool," he wrote. Trump did not provide evidence to support his allegation of vandalism, which ⁠he said ​included someone pouring ⁠corrosive chemicals into the pool. The U.S. Park Police, the Interior Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District ⁠of Columbia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump announced on June 6 that work was ​completed on a $14.7 million renovation project for the pool. Soon after, workers started pouring hydrogen peroxide ⁠into the pool to combat an algae bloom that had turned it green, instead of the expected dark blue. Earlier this ⁠week, ​the paint on the reflecting pool was peeling away from the bottom and into the algae-tinted water. The pool renovation is part of Trump's sweeping plans to remake the U.S. ⁠capital city, which include tearing down the East Wing of the White House to make space ⁠for a new ⁠ballroom and building a massive arch near Arlington National Cemetery where the U.S. honors the nation's war dead and other prominent Americans.

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