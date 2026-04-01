Three major airlines in United Arab Emirates say Iranians are now barred from entering or transiting country as war rages, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:58 IST
Three major airlines in United Arab Emirates say Iranians are now barred from entering or transiting country as war rages, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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