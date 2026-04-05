Trump promises strikes on Iran's power plants, bridges on Tuesday if Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:51 IST
Trump promises strikes on Iran's power plants, bridges on Tuesday if Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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