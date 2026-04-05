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TV Industry Faces Downtrading Amid Rising Costs and Geopolitical Tensions

The TV industry in India is grappling with rising costs of memory chips and plastics, due to geopolitical tensions and rupee depreciation, leading to increased retail prices. Consumers are shifting to smaller screen sizes, despite attractive financing options. A market recovery is anticipated during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:39 IST
TV Industry Faces Downtrading Amid Rising Costs and Geopolitical Tensions
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The Indian television industry is currently grappling with a wave of cost challenges, primarily driven by escalating memory chip prices and geopolitical tensions impacting the cost of plastics and freight. As a result, many consumers are opting for smaller screen sizes, which reflects a worrying trend of downtrading amid higher retail prices.

Larger brands have managed to absorb some of the cost pressures, though the industry remains concerned about sustained sales declines. Rupee depreciation has compounded these issues, pushing production costs up and influencing overall market dynamics. Executive voices in the industry have highlighted these pressures, noting an increase in television prices over recent months.

Despite these challenges, a glimmer of hope is seen during the festive season, with predictions of a partial market recovery. Financing options are also playing a crucial role in sustaining interest in larger screen sizes, allowing consumers to spread the cost over multiple installments. However, market analysts suggest the long-term trend leans towards ultra-premium models as consumers become increasingly price cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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