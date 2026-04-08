Against 125 basis point rate cut, a 90 basis point transmission has taken place on lending side, says RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:47 IST
Against 125 basis point rate cut, a 90 basis point transmission has taken place on lending side, says RBI Governor.
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