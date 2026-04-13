Mamata says Bengal will be run from Delhi; I tell her that after poll results, state's CM to be son on soil, not from TMC: Shah in Bankura.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:43 IST
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- India
Mamata says Bengal will be run from Delhi; I tell her that after poll results, state's CM to be son on soil, not from TMC: Shah in Bankura.
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- Bengal
- Delhi
- TMC
- Bankura
- Mamata
- Banerjee
- Chief Minister
- elections
- local leadership
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