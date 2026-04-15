Death toll in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district rises to 16: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Death toll in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district rises to 16: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Vedanta Power Plant Explosion: Death Toll Climbs to 16
Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Chhattisgarh Power Plant
Fire Erupts at Kazan Gunpowder Plant: Safety Measures Under Scrutiny
Tragedy Strikes at Vedanta Ltd Power Plant: Fatal Boiler Explosion in Chhattisgarh