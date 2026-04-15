Will withdraw all cases against Gorkha leaders, workers after BJP wins Bengal: Amit Shah in video message to rally in Darjeeling.
PTI | Darjeeling | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Will withdraw all cases against Gorkha leaders, workers after BJP wins Bengal: Amit Shah in video message to rally in Darjeeling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- Gorkha
- leaders
- BJP
- Bengal
- elections
- Darjeeling
- video message
- withdraw cases
- rally
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