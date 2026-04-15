Let our youth include millets, reduce oil consumption in our diet to combat obesity: PM Modi at Adichunchanagiri Math in Karnataka.
PTI | Mandya | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Let our youth include millets, reduce oil consumption in our diet to combat obesity: PM Modi at Adichunchanagiri Math in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- diet
- obesity
- millets
- oil consumption
- Karnataka
- health
- Adichunchanagiri Math
- youth
- nutrition
ALSO READ
Healthcare Compassion: A Call to Young Doctors from India's President
Happiest Health Expands with New Dental Clinic in Bengaluru
AI Tools Revolutionize Health Advice for Americans
Narendra Modi's Nine Pledges for a Developed Karnataka and India
PM Modi Celebrates India's Spiritual and Cultural Heritage in Karnataka