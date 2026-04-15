'As DMK President, as self respecting Tamil, this is my stern warning,' says Stalin after warning of 'consequences' over delimitation.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
'As DMK President, as self respecting Tamil, this is my stern warning,' says Stalin after warning of 'consequences' over delimitation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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