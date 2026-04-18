Left Menu

When in Jammu and Kashmir, I feel I have come home; likewise I feel attached to TN: Rahul Gandhi at TN poll rally.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:29 IST
When in Jammu and Kashmir, I feel I have come home; likewise I feel attached to TN: Rahul Gandhi at TN poll rally.
  • Country:
  • India

When in Jammu and Kashmir, I feel I have come home; likewise I feel attached to TN: Rahul Gandhi at TN poll rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tanker Incident Sparks Tensions in Maritime Waters

Tanker Incident Sparks Tensions in Maritime Waters

 Global
2
Railways' Mega Expansion Project: Boost for Connectivity and Economy

Railways' Mega Expansion Project: Boost for Connectivity and Economy

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Predicts DMK-Congress Victory in Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi Predicts DMK-Congress Victory in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
Operation Safe School: Tackling Illegal Tobacco Sales Near Educational Institutions

Operation Safe School: Tackling Illegal Tobacco Sales Near Educational Insti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and SDG 12: Why data-driven marketing alone cannot ensure responsible consumption

AI creates both inclusion and exclusion in labor markets

AI can’t deliver climate gains without strong governance and capacity building

Sustainable consumption trends are reshaping global food supply chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026