When in Jammu and Kashmir, I feel I have come home; likewise I feel attached to TN: Rahul Gandhi at TN poll rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
When in Jammu and Kashmir, I feel I have come home; likewise I feel attached to TN: Rahul Gandhi at TN poll rally.
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