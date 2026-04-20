Standoff in the Strait: Iran Rejects U.S. Peace Talks Amid Heightened Tensions
Iran has refused renewed peace talks with the U.S. following threats from President Trump, escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Talks led by Vice President JD Vance face obstacles as both sides remain divided. Pakistan mediates amid rising global oil market concerns due to the conflict.
Iran has rejected calls for new peace talks with the United States, as reported by its state news agency IRNA. This rebuff comes in the wake of American President Donald Trump's warning that he would strike Iran unless a deal is reached.
The proposed U.S. delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, seeks to negotiate amid tensions that are affecting global oil markets due to a de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is further complicated as Iran cites unrealistic demands and repeated contradictions from Washington.
Pakistan remains a key mediator, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in close communication with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Despite diplomatic efforts, the climate remains unstable, impacting energy supplies worldwide as oil prices fluctuate wildly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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