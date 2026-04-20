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AZ Alkmaar Triumphantly Claims Dutch Cup After 13-Year Wait

AZ Alkmaar defeated NEC Nijmegen 5-1 in a dominant Dutch Cup final at Feyenoord Stadium, marking their first cup victory in 13 years. Key performances included goals from Mees de Wit, Sven Mijnans, and Kees Smit. This win secures AZ a spot in next season's Europa League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 00:03 IST
AZ Alkmaar Triumphantly Claims Dutch Cup After 13-Year Wait

In a stunning display at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, AZ Alkmaar clinched the Dutch Cup title, overpowering NEC Nijmegen 5-1. The victory marks AZ's first Dutch Cup triumph in 13 years, ending a notable drought in the competition.

AZ opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with Mees de Wit's strike. Sven Mijnans and Peer Koopmeiners further widened the gap with back-to-back goals in the second half. Despite a late goal from NEC's Koki Ogawa, AZ remained dominant as Kees Smit and Troy Parrott sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Sunday's success grants AZ a place in next season's Europa League league phase. While AZ celebrated their landmark win, NEC continued their winless streak in Dutch Cup finals. The achievement provides a silver lining after AZ's recent Conference League exit to Shakhtar Donetsk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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