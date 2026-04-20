AZ Alkmaar Triumphantly Claims Dutch Cup After 13-Year Wait

In a stunning display at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, AZ Alkmaar clinched the Dutch Cup title, overpowering NEC Nijmegen 5-1. The victory marks AZ's first Dutch Cup triumph in 13 years, ending a notable drought in the competition.

AZ opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with Mees de Wit's strike. Sven Mijnans and Peer Koopmeiners further widened the gap with back-to-back goals in the second half. Despite a late goal from NEC's Koki Ogawa, AZ remained dominant as Kees Smit and Troy Parrott sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Sunday's success grants AZ a place in next season's Europa League league phase. While AZ celebrated their landmark win, NEC continued their winless streak in Dutch Cup finals. The achievement provides a silver lining after AZ's recent Conference League exit to Shakhtar Donetsk.

(With inputs from agencies.)