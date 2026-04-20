Prime Minister Sharif's Diplomatic Dialogues: Uniting the Gulf

On Sunday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a significant diplomatic engagement with Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, focusing on the escalating conflict in the Gulf region.

During their conversation, Sharif highlighted Iran's active participation, including a high-level delegation sent to Islamabad for pivotal discussions. He praised Iran's recent dialogues with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran.

Sharif conveyed Pakistan's steadfast commitment to fostering peace and enhancing regional stability, drawing on recent interactions with leadership from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. His remarks were shared in a post on the social media platform, X.

(With inputs from agencies.)