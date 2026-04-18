We may not have got 66% votes, but we have got blessings of 100% of women: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
We may not have got 66% votes, but we have got blessings of 100% of women: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Defers Government Salaries to Manage Financial Resources
Karnataka Government Challenges High Court Directive on SSLC Examination Valuation
Mahayuti Government Embroiled in Astrologer Rape Scandal
Karnataka Government Challenges Court Directive on SSLC Exam Valuation
Government Seizes Control of JeI-Linked Schools in Kashmir