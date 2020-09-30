Left Menu
Development News Edition

The UN is ‘right platform’ to address global challenges – Tanzanian Ambassador

The COVID-19 outbreak reminds the world that we need “to enhance solidarity within the multilateral system” to confront global challenges, the representative of Tanzania told the closing session of the UN’s annual high-level session on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 04:32 IST
The UN is ‘right platform’ to address global challenges – Tanzanian Ambassador
Building a trade economy in Tanzania has gone “hand-in-hand” with the construction of a hydro-electric power plant in the Rufiji river to boost energy supply in industries, according to the Ambassador. Image Credit: Twitter(@ICRC_nd)

"This Year's General Debate hinges on multilateralism, which matches very well with our major pre-occupation to ensure that no one is left behind", UN Ambassador Kennedy Gastorn said on behalf of Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

Calling multilateralism "an important tool for collaboration among nations", he stated that the UN is "the right platform to address global challenges".

Mr Gastorn paid tribute to former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who died in July, and informed the delegates that the President Magufuli was unable to participate himself due to the country's election campaign, as he vies for a second term on 28 October.

COVID complications

While thanking the UN system for its efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Gastorn noted that his Government's actions to mitigate and prevent its spread have had positive results, saying that "today, all socio-economic activities have resumed to normal".

"The pandemic has drastically claimed a lot of lives and distorted economies of individual countries and the world at large", he stated, echoing many previous speakers.

Noting that developed and developing countries have been particularly hard hit, the Ambassador thanked development partners, including financial institutions for "debt relief, postponement of debt payments and provision of grants".

In implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he pointed out that Tanzania has accomplished "a number of achievements", including the milestone of having been upgraded from least-developed to lower-middle-income status by the World Bank in July.

Economic blueprint

Building a trade economy in Tanzania has gone "hand-in-hand" with the construction of a hydro-electric power plant in the Rufiji river to boost energy supply in industries, according to the Ambassador.

"Our blueprint for the industrial economy and human development seeks to address the infrastructure and regulatory hurdles and thereby create a smart, functional and fair investment and business regulatory regime", he explained.

Tanzania stands with the UN

On the international front, he stressed that the UN's credibility rests on a "well-represented and responsive Security Council" and closed by pledging Tanzania's continued support to ensure success in its Global agenda.

"Tanzania reiterates its commitment to multilateralism and calls upon all Member States to embrace it for a just and better world", Ambassador Gastorn concluded.

You can read the full statement here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Chaos reigns in first Trump-Biden debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trumps leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the integrity of Novembers election in a chaotic first debate on Tuesday marked by persona...

Nuclear threat against North Korea ‘continues unabated’, UN ambassador tells Assembly

Building a peaceful world without war is the consistent goal of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, UN Ambassador Kim Song told the delegates, but, he continued, the nuclear threat against North Korea continues unabated.He maintained ...

As historic virtual debate wraps, ‘our political leaders demonstrated their commitment to multilateralism,’ says UN Assembly President

This meeting has been substantive and exceptional, said Volkan Bozkir, wrapping up the Assemblys 75th-anniversary high-level segment, held against the backdrop of the global pandemic.The Assemblys historic decision in July to allow world le...

FACTBOX-Quotes from the first Trump-Biden debate

Here are some of the quotes making news at the first U.S. 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 3 election SUPREME COURTTrump, asked about whether...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020