Have requested Union health minister to reserve at least 50 pc beds for COVID patients in Centre-run hospitals in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:30 IST
