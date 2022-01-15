Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib-SC seat, PCC chief Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 14:38 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
