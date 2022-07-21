Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly for 10 minutes during Question Hour after opposition uproar over GST, price rise.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 12:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
