Click Tech India Selected Among China's 2019 Top100 Cases of the Belt and Road Initiative in Electronic Information Industry

Click Tech Limited recently announced that its product delivery center in New Delhi, India has been successfully selected among the 2019 Top100 Cases of the Belt and Road Initiative in China's Electronic Information Industry (hereinafter referred to as "Top100 Cases").

The Top100 Cases was issued by China Information Technology Industry Federation, under supervision of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), with an aim to show case best practices of the Belt and Road Initiative in China's electronic information industry.

Established in 2016, the product delivery center in New Delhi, India is an important foothold of Click Tech Limited for its global expansion. Click Tech India is dedicated to providing user acquisition, analytics and monetization solutions to worldwide mobile developers and brands who want to explore the India market.

India has always been a favorite destination for global companies. The high growth potential and the size of the market is attracting significant interests from high-tech and internet companies, as well as global investors and MNCs. Research shows that the mobile phone penetration in India is set to rise to 85-90% by 2020, making more companies keen on riding the India Internet wave.

"The growth of mobile users in India in recent years has made India a popular market for mobile marketing, especially the rapid user growth in tier-2 & tier-3 cities which was untapped segment until recently", said Harry Bajaj, Group Director of Global Strategy & Business, Yeahmobi, Click Tech Limited. "I see one big development in 2019 & 2020 is programmatic advertising, though the adaptation is bit slow at the moment amongst the advertisers but it's steady, as precise & efficient targeting has become the logical thing to do for key apps in India."

Click Tech Limited is the world's leading mobile marketing company that helps businesses reach global growth. Yeahmobi and Madcube are two sub-brands of Click Tech Limited. With its robust Big data and AI capabilities, Click Tech Limited helps advertisers solve complex marketing challenges with custom, performance-driven solutions that include programmatic marketing, branding, localization, performance network, social, search, display and offline, as well as providing ad-based monetization solutions for mobile apps through proprietary SDK and API Integration.

The customer portfolio of Click Tech India includes: China Literature Limited, a leading online literature platform in China; We Sing, a singing app under the banner of Tencent; Bigo Inc. and HUYA Inc. under the banner of YY Inc., a leading live streaming social media platform in China; UC News and Vmate under the banner of UCWeb Inc., a business within Alibaba Mobile Business Group; and Dailyhunt (formerly known as News Hunt), the East Indian equivalent of Toutiao.

Click Tech Limited operates a worldwide mobile ad network, integrates with more than 3,000 traffic sources from over 200 countries, with more than 20 billion ad servings a day on average. Click Tech Limited is also certificated and long-term partner of global ad platforms, including Google Ads, Facebook, Twitter, Wechat, LinkedIn, VK, Yandex, Pinterest, Instagram, Line, Bing and more. Starting business in 2011, Click Tech Limited has around 500 employees and is headquartered in China, with offices in Beijing, San Francisco, Berlin, Tokyo, New Delhi and Seoul. Click Tech Limited was publicly listed on China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ). Investors in the company include Chinese tech giant Xiaomi and its CEO Lei Jun.

