Find TVU Networks at Broadcast India 2019

TVU Networks is a market and technology leader in IP-based video solutions, providing award-winning products for transmitting, producing, distributing and managing live video. The company serves customers in over 90 countries across the globe in industries ranging from news broadcast to law enforcement to web streaming. Its patented transmission algorithm, Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+), powers its beloved transmitters and sets its products apart.

At Broadcast India 2019, TVU Networks will be exhibiting some of its most well-known products in addition to its latest releases. On display will be the newest version of TVU One, TVU One 4K, which is the first pack solution for true 4K60p video transmission with support for HDR/HLG. Joining it will be the latest version of TVU's point-to-point transmission solution, TVU G-Link 4K, a true UHD HDR rack-mount contribution encoder. Visitors to the booth will be able to compare TVU transmitters to other standard transmitters, as well as compare video quality before and after transmission.

TVU will also exhibit its TVU Servers, which function as receivers, transceivers and the edge device of many TVU solutions. The company will introduce attendees to TVU's integrated, automated, AI-based workflow solution, TVU MediaMind, as well as the user interface for TVU MediaMind Appliance, a major component of the TVU MediaMind workflow that uses artificial intelligence to tag media assets with searchable metadata via voice and object recognition. TVU RPS, TVU Remote Production System allows for completely synchronized, frame-accurate, genlocked live multi-camera remote production.

Broadcast India participants will have a chance to learn about even more of TVU Networks' most popular products such as TVU Anywhere, the mobile application that allows users to transmit live from their mobile smart devices; TVU Router, the portable Internet access point that provides up to 200Mbps of secure, reliable, high-speed connectivity; and TVU Nano, the ultra-compact version of TVU One that delivers the same high-quality, low-latency video with an even smaller footprint.

To get the most up-to-date look at TVU's new and improved product line, visit the company at its booth B-201 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India between the 17th and the 19th of October.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191012/2609485-1